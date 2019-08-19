An aircraft of Bhutan's national airline Druk Air (Photo: triptobhutan.com)

HCM City (VNA) - The Vietravel tour operator signed a cooperation and development contract with Bhutan's national airline Druk Air in Ho Chi Minh City on August 19.



Under the contract, Vietravel officially became the sole distributor for the Bhutanese carrier’s air tickets in Vietnam.



With a fleet of Airbus A319 and Neo A320, Druk Air operates domestic and international routes to Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Singapore and Thailand.



In recent years, Vietravel has organised charter flights to bring thousands of Vietnamese tourists to Bhutan.



Vietravel and Druk Air have agreed to work to promote Vietnamese and Bhutanese tourism.-VNA