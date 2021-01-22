Vietravel offers discounts on spring tours, airfares
Tour business Vietravel is providing a bundle of promotional spring tours and airfares for visitors at the second iteration of the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival 2021, which takes place from January 21-24 at Le Van Tam Park, Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietravel is providing a bundle of promotional spring tours and airfares for visitors at the second iteration of the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival 2021. (Photo: nld.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Tour business Vietravel is providing a bundle of promotional spring tours and airfares for visitors at the second iteration of the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival 2021, which takes place from January 21-24 at Le Van Tam Park, Ho Chi Minh City.
The packages offer customers optimized itineraries with prices up to 30 percent lower than normal to travel to popular destinations across the nation during Tet holiday.
Vietravel is selling 14 Tet tours at shocking prices, applied for buyers who make payment during the four-day festival, 16 tourism products with price slashed by 1.5 million VND (USD), and many other attractive promotions designed to help boost post-pandemic recovery of the tourism industry.
At the festival, the newly launched Vietravel Airlines opened ticket sales for flights between HCM City and Hanoi/Phu Quoc/ Da Nang/Nha Trang, Hanoi and Phu Quoc/Da Nang/Hue, with prices starting from 0 VND. Customers can enjoy the cheap fares for departures from January 25 to March 27.
The carrier is also giving away many vouchers each valued 100,000 VND for the first 20,000 passengers making online bookings on Vietravel Airlines website: www.vietravelairlines.com from January 19 to 31. The vouchers are applicable for the carrier’s commercial flights from February 16 to April 20.
Furthermore, it is running the programme “Offers for family and friend groups” for booking between January 19 and March 27. With each booking code for ten people, customers will get a 20 percent discount, and discounts of 30 percent and 40 percent will be given to booking codes for groups of 20 and 30 people./.