Travel Tourism on track in the world's largest cave: AFP France's news agency AFP on January 20 published an article on how tourism has been developed in and benefited local community around Vietnam’s Son Doong, which has been dubbed the world’s largest cave.

Travel Charming Phu Quoc island city Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island and one of the world’s most favourite tourism destinations. Boasting many uncharted beaches and forests, Phu Quoc and all of its islets formed Phu Quoc city under Kien Giang province, Vietnam’s first island city, as of January 1, 2021

Travel Da Lat aims to welcome more than 4 million visitors in 2021 The resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong aims to welcome more than 4 million visitors, including 150,000 foreigners in 2021, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel Tourist arrivals to Hue monuments slump in 2020 Tourists visiting Hue monuments in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue sharply fell to over 1 million last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in revenue of more than 106 billion VND (4.6 million USD), down 72.62 percent year on year.