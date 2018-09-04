Vietravel has been named “Asia’s Leading Tour Operator 2018” and “Vietnam’s Leading Tour Operator 2018” by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the sixth consecutive year. (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese tour operator Vietravel has been named “Asia’s Leading Tour Operator 2018” and “Vietnam’s Leading Tour Operator 2018” by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the sixth consecutive year.The honour was presented at a ceremony held in Hong Kong (China) on the evening of September 3.Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman and General Director of Vietravel, said the award has encouraged the company to create breakthroughs and affirm its leading position in the domestic tourism sector as well earn the title of Asia’s leading tour operator.At present, Vietravel has more than 40 offices and branches nationwide as well as in some foreign countries such as Cambodia, Thailand, and the US. The company plans to continue opening representative offices in other countries.Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards, known as “the Oscar of the travel industry” by the Wall Street Journal, have been annually held to honour the best service providers in the fields of travel and tourism. –VNA