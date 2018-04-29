Processing shrimp for exports (Photo: VNA)

VietShrimp 2018, the second fair on technology in the shrimp industry of Vietnam, has taken place in the southern province of Bac Lieu province, drawing the participation of over 100 domestic and foreign businesses and groups.VietShrimp 2018 featured 150 pavilions introducing products such as animal feeds, bio products, medicine, technology, equipment and machinery for farming, processing and logistics services of the shrimp industry as well as the fisheries industry.Speaking at the opening ceremony on April 27, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Vu Van Tam said Vietnam’s shrimp industry had developed for less than 20 years, but the nation is one of top producers of brackish water shrimp in the world. The industry gained 3.85 billion USD from shrimp exports in 2017.The highlight of VietShrimp 2018 focused on shrimp farming technology, along with sustainable development of the shrimp industry, according to the organising board.The three-day fair included a series of activities such as exhibitions, workshops and field trips.The fair was jointly held by the Vietnam Fisheries Association, the General Department of Fisheries and the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu. - VNA