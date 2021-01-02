Business M&A scaled down in 2020 but some deals stand out The year 2020 marked a rough year for the global finance and equity markets as the COVID-19 pandemic scaled down the global economy and discouraged investors to execute their M&A deals as planned.

Business RCEP a bright spot in bleak global economy The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow and created uncertainty over the global economy. The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), however, offers a beacon of hope, as it marks a victory for multilateralism and free trade regionally and globally.

Business UKVFTA takes effect temporarily from 6am of January 1 Vietnam and the UK concluded necessary procedures for the temporary application of the bilateral free trade agreement from 6am of January 1, 2021 (Vietnam time) following the signing of the deal on December 29, 2020.

Business Top 10 events of the Vietnamese securities market in 2020 The following are the top 10 events of the Vietnamese securities market in 2020, selected by the Securities Journalist Club of Vietnam.