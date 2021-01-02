Vietsovpetro eyes close to 3 mln tonnes of oil equivalent in 2021
Vietsovpetro's production at Bach Ho oil field. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro sets to exploit nearly 3 million tonnes of oil equivalent and condensate in 2021, according to Director General Nguyen Quynh Lam.
The company also aims to contribute 519.4 million USD to the State budget and generate around 157 million USD in profit this year, Lam said.
The firm expects to put the platform BK-18A into operation on October 15, 2021 and BK-19, a month later, he noted, adding that it will also work to improve its capacity as a service provider to offshore wind power projects.
In 2020, the joint venture’s oil and gas output reached 3.42 million tonnes, surpassing the set target by nearly 300,000 tonnes.
It said the oil production target was met one month earlier than the plan, while the natural gas output target was fulfilled 44 days ahead of schedule.
As part of solutions to difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has made efforts to cut production cost and spending. As a result, it has reduced spending by over 105 million USD, and its production costs decreased by 17 percent compared to the plan.
Oil sales totalled only about 1.11 billion USD last year, or 81.1 percent of the plan. It contributed nearly 745 million USD to the State budget.
Its revenue from outside services and other activities amounted over 213 million USD, while after tax profit hit more than 49 million USD./.