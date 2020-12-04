Business COVID-19 sparks a boom in cashless payment: expert The novel coronavirus outbreak has changed the payment habit in Vietnam, with non-cash transactions particularly surging in the public service, Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Payment Department Pham Tien Dung said on December 4.

Business HCM City’s industrial production index up 3.4 percent in November The November index of industrial production (IIP) in Ho Chi Minh City picked up 3.4 percent compared to the previous months, but the index for the January-November period fell 4.4 percent year on year.

Business Thai conglomerate values potential of Vietnamese market Thai conglomerate B.Grimm Group is studying the feasibility of an additional 3,000MW in Vietnam and a partnership with a US firm for 2,000MW of supply, according to B.Grimm chairman Harald Link.