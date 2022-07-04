Business Aquatic exports spike 40% in H1 Vietnam’s aquatic exports spiked 40% year-on-year to reach nearly 5.8 billion USD in the first half of 2022, the Vietnamese Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

Business Rules on business in prize electronic games for foreigners The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular guiding the implementation of some articles of the Government’s Decree No. 121/2021/ND-CP on business in prize electronic games for foreigners in Vietnam.

Business HCM City proposes int’l transit terminal in Can Gio district Ho Chi Minh City has proposed an international transit terminal worth about 6 billion USD be built in Can Gio district, and this terminal will be able to handle the world’s largest cargo vessels at present.