Business THACO exports hydroponic plastic pipes to Israel The THACO Automotive Interior Components Manufacturing Company recently shipped over 59,000m of hydroponic plastic pipes to Israel, completing the order of 122,600m of the product from Liba B.G Yeda Co., Ltd.

Business Czech, Vietnamese groups work to nurture innovative start-ups The National Startup Support Centre of Vietnam (NSSC) and other organisations in the country on November 11 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Crafts of the Czech Republic (AMSP ČR) with the aim to develop the two countries’ start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurship.

Business Over 84 percent of production firms in Can Tho resume operations As many as 982 production enterprises in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had resumed their operations by November 11, or 84.08 percent of the total, up 674 businesses from mid-August, reported the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam’s economy sees positive changes: World Bank Amid a protracted COVID-19 outbreak, socio-economic data in October showed the contraction has bottommed out and Vietnam's economy has made positive changes, the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam said in its Vietnam macroeconomic update for November released on November 12.