Business Fair on southern agricultural products, food safety opens Agricultural products from ten southern and Mekong Delta cities and provinces are being introduced for the first time in 30 stores at Big C An Lac in HCM City.

Business Vietnam, US look to balance trade With huge potential for comprehensive cooperation, Vietnam and the US are boosting two-way trade in a more balanced manner to ensure sustainable development, experts have said.

Business Industrial production gradually rebounding: GSO Industrial production was greatly affected by COVID-19 in the first half of 2020 but has gradually bounced back since May, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Mini Thailand Week 2020 opens in Can Tho The Mini Thailand Week Can Tho 2020 opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 3.