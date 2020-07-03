Vietsovpetro surpasses first-half natural gas exploitation target
The Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro has reported that its natural gas exploitation in the first half of the year surpassed 17.3 percent of its target and reached 47 million cu m.
At Bach Ho field (Photo: VNA)
The joint venture also implemented contracts with partners for operation and exploitation services at mines.
It extracted and brought ashore 694.7 million cu.m of gas, exceeding 28.1 percent of the plan during the period.
Regarding marine construction, Vietsovpetro processed over 3,986 tonnes and performed offshore assembly of over 5,917 tonnes of metal structure. Anti-corrosion work was performed on an area of over 112,023 sq.m, while 11.8 km of underground pipelines were installed.
Of note, Vietsovpetro manufactured and installed the BK-21 platform offshore, with its superstructure now being built.
Vietsovpetro said that in the last six months, it continued to implement synchronous solutions, in particular organisational-technical measures (OTM), to overcome difficulties and complete its annual business and production plan in the context of ongoing impacts from COVID-19./.