Vietsovpetro surpasses two more tasks in 2022
The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro exploited over 3 million tonnes of oil and condensate gas at Block 09-1 in 2022, officially surpassing the two additional tasks assigned at the 54th Vietsovpetro Council meeting.
A drilling rig of Vietsovpetro at Bach Ho field (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA)
According Vietsovpetro, it faced many difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, rising prices of raw materials, supply shortages, and disruptions in the global supply chain.
Vietsovpetro has implemented a series of solutions to control cash flow, and optimise costs. Nearly 100 initiatives have been recognised, bringing about economic benefits of nearly 10 million USD.
2022 is the first year Vietsovpetro ended the decline in production, and increased its reserves at over 3.5 million tonnes, exceeeding the set plan by 25%.
With its determination and creativity in management and administration, Vietsovpetro is striving to exploit nearly 2.9 million tonnes of oil and condensate gas, earn a total profit of 222 million USD, and contribute 673.4 million USD to the State budget in 2023./.