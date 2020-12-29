Business UK-Vietnam FTA to become effective from 23:00 on December 31 Representatives from Vietnam and the United Kingdom signed a free trade agreement between the two countries in London on December 29 evening (Vietnam time).

Business UK newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s emergence in global supply chain Multinationals are looking to set up their bases in Vietnam despite various challenges that the country poses as a manufacturing destination, according to the Financial Times in the UK.

Business Da Nang’s economy hit hard by COVID-19 Da Nang’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) has been estimated to be down 9.77 percent this year to about 100 trillion VND compared to 2019 due to COVID-19, a press conference held on December 29 to announce the central city’s socio-economic figures for 2020 heard.