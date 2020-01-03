Business Processed goods market prepares for Tet 2020 Supermarkets and traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City are increasing their supply of processed foodstuff in preparation for Tet 2020.

Business HNX approves listing of IDICO The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has approved the listing of 192 million shares by the Vietnam Urban and Industrial Zone Development Investment Corporation (IDICO) on the HNX, under the code IDC.

Business Manufacturing sector drives economic growth The manufacturing and processing industry drove economic growth in 2019 with production volume increasing 11.29 percent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Consumer lending boosted ahead of Tet The competition to gain a larger share in the consumer finance market is heating up as rising capital demand before Tet (Lunar New Year) is an opportunity for both banks and finance companies.