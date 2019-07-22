An Embraer Legacy 600 jet (Photo: jetphotos.com)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has granted an Aircraft Operator Certificate (AOC) to Vietstar Airlines, allowing the carrier to begin commercial flights in the country.With the certificate, Vietstar becomes the first multirole corporation in Vietnam permitted to operate business jets. It will offer business-class services on Embraer Legacy 600 and Beechcraft King Air B300 aircraft.Embraer Legacy 600 is a large-cabin aircraft with a capacity for 13 passengers, while Beechcraft Model 300 King Air is a twin-engined turboprop corporate travel and utility aircraft with eight seats fitted.Vietstar is planning to purchase more airplanes in the coming time.Besides aviation services, Vietstar Airlines and members of Vietstar system provide maintenance service, and international and domestic medivac service.The firm is preparing its infrastructure projects at Noi Bai, Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat international airports.Vietstar Airlines Multirole Corporation (VSA) is an aviation company specialised in Passenger – Cargo Transport, Aircraft Repairing & Maintenance, Aviation Fuel supplying and pilot training in Vietnam.Vietnam has six operating airlines, namely Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific, Vasco, Bamboo Airways and Vietstar.-VNA