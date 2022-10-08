A customer experiences 5G network. (Photo: Viettel)

Hung Yen (VNA) – A 5G network was inaugurated on October 7 in the northern province of Hung Yen.



Nguyen Duy Hung, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the launch of 5G services will help Hung Yen gradually finalise digital transformation and form a smart city model, thereby comprehensively renovating management of the administration, production and business activities of enterprises, people's way of living and working to develop a safe and humane digital environment.



Hung Yen is the 26th among the 63 provinces and cities across the country covered by Viettel’s 5G services.



The adoption of the 5G network is expected to facilitate Hung Yen in meeting one of the important goals set by the province's Digital Transformation Action Programme which is to cover 4G/5G mobile networks and 90% of its population use smartphones by 2025, Hung said.



He said that it will serve as basic foundation for Hung Yen to further develop and become a key economic zone in the northern region./.