Sci-Tech Computer viruses causes 902 million USD in damage to Vietnamese users Computer viruses caused estimated losses of 20.9 trillion VND (902 million USD) to Vietnamese users last year, much higher than the 14.9 trillion VND reported in 2018, reported Bkav Technology Group.

Sci-Tech PM signs directive to promote digital enterprises Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.

Sci-Tech HCM City to build Centre for Innovative Startup The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology announced the approval of the municipal People’s Committee for the selection programme of an architecture design for the HCM City Centre for Innovative Startup.

Sci-Tech Infographic Interesting astronomic phenomena in 2020 Apart from annual meteor showers, there will be supermoons and penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020 which can be observed in Vietnam.