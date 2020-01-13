Viettel Cambodia presents Tet gifts to poor Vietnamese families
Representatives from 150 poor Vietnamese families living in Phnom Penh on January 13 received lunar New Year gifts totally worth 3,000 USD from Viettel Cambodia (Metfone) company on January 13.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vu Quang Minh informed them of the development of the political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries over the past years, saying that the Cambodian government has helped families of Vietnamese descent living in Tonle Sap lake stabilise their lives.
This year, Metfone decided to present 700 gifts worth 14,000 USD to needy Vietnamese people, including 150 in Phnom Penh, 50 in Sihamoukville city, 100 in Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, Battambang, Siem Reap, Kampong Cham provinces.
Gift-giving activities in localities outside Phnom Penh are scheduled for January 18-22./.
