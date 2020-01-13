Society Cambodia guard official pays pre-Tet visit to Can Tho A delegation from the Royal Cambodian Army’s High Command of Guards led by Deputy Commander, General Dieng Sarun visited the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 13, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Outstanding army coaches, athletes honoured Army coaches and athletes who showed excellent performances at international sporting events in 2019 were honoured at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on January 13.

Society Top legislator meets with former senior NA leaders National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to former NA leaders at a meeting in Hanoi on January 13.

Society PM applauds Military Region 5’s performance Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc checked the combat readiness of the High Command of Military Region 5 at its headquarters in the central city of Da Nang on January 13.