— Viettel Global posted record pre-tax profit of 1.09 trillion VND (47 million USD) in the second quarter of this year.The company announced its consolidated financial report with net revenue of more than 4 trillion VND in the April-June period which equals that of the same period last year. However, gross profit increased by 200 billion VND to 1.5 trillion VND as it focused on the key telecom sector and increased average revenue per user (ARPU) while reducing purchasing equipment.In addition, Viettel Global also paid attention to improving the effectiveness of financial activities and enjoying positive changes in foreign exchange rate.In the first half of the year, its net revenue reached 7.9 trillion VND and gross profit 2.8 trillion (VND). The figures mainly came from high growth in Myanmar and Cambodia.The company therefore achieved a pre-tax profit of 1.25 trillion VND in the first six months of the year.Its share price – under code VGI – was also double in comparison with the beginning of the year to reach 30,000 VND per share. With this price, Viettel Global is one of the biggest companies in the market with capitalisation of 96 trillion VND.-VNS/VNA