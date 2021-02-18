Viettel jumps 32 places in Brand Finance Global 500
The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) moved up 32 places to the 325th in the 2021 list of the world’s 500 most valuable brands recently released by the brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.
Viettel is valued at 6.016 billion USD in 2021, up 3.4 percent from last year (Photo: Viettel)Hanoi (VNA) – The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) moved up 32 places to the 325th in the 2021 list of the world’s 500 most valuable brands recently released by the brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.
With this position, Viettel, valued at 6.016 billion USD (up 3.4 percent from last year), remains the only Vietnamese brand and also the only telecoms brand of Southeast Asia in the rankings.
According to Brand Finance, Viettel continued to perform well in 2020, when it earned more than 264 trillion VND (nearly 11.5 billion USD) in revenue and posted year-on-year growth of 4.4 percent. Its revenue from digital services increased 27.7 percent, doubling the average growth rate of Vietnam’s IT industry (14.7 percent).
The firm also built complete platforms for market-leading digital services, especially the ones for the Government, ministries, and sectors.
Viettel’s brand value has doubled since it decided to turn from a telecoms service supplier into a pioneer in developing a digital society in 2018./.