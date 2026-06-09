Culture - Sports

Viettel-Laos joint venture secures FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights

The company announced that all 104 matches of the expanded 2026 World Cup will be broadcast free of charge on its digital entertainment platform LaoTV and other technology platforms, allowing football fans nationwide to watch the tournament without subscription fees.

Delegates perform the ceremonial launch of the live broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates perform the ceremonial launch of the live broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Star Telecom (Unitel), a telecommunications joint venture between Vietnam's Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and a Lao partner, officially launched its broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Laos on June 8, becoming the first telecom operator in the country to independently acquire the rights to the tournament.

The announcement was made at a ceremony in Vientiane attended by Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Laos, Chief of Staff of the Lao People's Army and Chairman of Star Telecom; Keovisouk Solaphom, Lao Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications; and representatives from both countries' ministries and sectors.

Under an agreement with FIFA, Unitel holds exclusive media rights for the tournament across Laos, covering terrestrial, cable and satellite television, radio, digital platforms, mobile services, social media and public screenings.

The company announced that all 104 matches of the expanded 2026 World Cup will be broadcast free of charge on its digital entertainment platform LaoTV and other technology platforms, allowing football fans nationwide to watch the tournament without subscription fees.

In addition to live broadcasts, LaoTV will offer on-demand replays, match highlights and special football programmes featuring expert analysis and commentary.

Speaking at the event, Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith described the decision to provide free access as a gesture of gratitude to the Lao people, saying the company has always regarded serving the country's development and its citizens as its core mission.​

Established 16 years ago, Unitel has grown into Laos' largest telecommunications operator, with network coverage reaching 91% of the country's territory and high-quality mobile services available in 89% of rural and remote areas. The company has also played an active role in Laos' digital transformation while contributing to employment generation and social welfare projects.​

The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition featuring 48 teams and 104 matches. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19./.

VNA
#Viettel #Laos #FIFA World Cup 2026
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