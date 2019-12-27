Viettel - one of world’s 50 fastest-growing brands
Viettel's headquarters in Hanoi (Photo courtesy of Viettel)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group (Viettel) is the only Vietnamese business to make it into the list of the world’s top 50 fastest-growing brands in 2014-2019.
Viettel has seen its brand value gain 61 percent in the five-year period to more than 4.3 billion USD, according to a report released by brand valuation firm Brand Finance in early December.
The Vietnamese group is also one of two telecom groups that made into the top 50. The other one is US-based firm Spectrum.
Among other companies in the top 50 are WeChat, Facebook, Huawei, Tesla, Tencent, Amazon and Nokia.
The report was released in early December, showing the ranking of the 100 fastest-growing brands in the 2014-2019 period.
The report shows Viettel’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the five-year period is 26.8 percent, thus ranking the company 49th out of the total 100 firms.
In September, Brand Finance announced Viettel was Vietnam’s most valuable brand. The firm’s valuation is considered the only official data that is used in legal rules on brand value.
The military telecom group has maintained a stable earnings growth rate in all 11 markets, including Vietnam, Viettel said in a statement./.