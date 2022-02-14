Viettel only Vietnamese brand in top 500 global ranking
Vietnam’s Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) jumped 99 places to the 227th in the 2022 list of the world’s 500 most valuable and strongest brands recently announced by Brand Finance, an international brand valuation consultancy.
