Illustrative image (Photo: myvt.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) on August 23 put into operation two innovation labs equipped with the most modern 4.0 technology in Southeast Asia, based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



Viettel Deputy General Director Tao Duc Thang said the Viettel Innovation Labs are a venue to nurture new technology and community connectivity ideas, towards stepping up digital transformation in Vietnam. They are also a bridge for IT communities both at home and abroad to share expertise and cooperate in the field of 4.0 technology.

With 5G, Internet-of-Things (IoT), cloud, big data and artificial intelligence equipment, the labs also have the most modern network infrastructure, including super-high-speed and super-low latency 5G connectivity, NB-IoT and LTE-M connectivity for IoT equipment, and the latest technologies from Qualcomm, Ericsson, Intel, and others.



According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, the Viettel Innovation Labs reach the highest standard of an international-standard lab, including connectivity infrastructure, development kit sets and app development environment with servers and platforms.

As open labs, Viettel allows IT firms, scientists and students with good solutions to use all of their equipment there for free.

With the launch of the Viettel Innovation Labs, Viettel has become the 23rd telecom provider in the world to launch both 5G and IoT network and labs./.