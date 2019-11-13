Business Vietnam to import LNG to meet burgeoning electricity demand Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will continue to be strong, outpacing domestic production by 2020 requiring the country to import around one million cubic metres a year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam Foodexpo helps boost trade cooperation with foreign firms The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2019 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2019) opened at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13, drawing the participation of more than 450 domestic and foreign enterprises from 23 countries and territories worldwide.

Business Firms encouraged to make integrity pledge to improve business climate A workshop was held in Hanoi on November 13 to discuss the enhancement of businesses’ engagement through promoting their integrity pledge, which is said to be useful to create a fair and transparent business climate in Vietnam.

Business Expo Vietnam-Russia 2019 attracts 500 enterprises As many as 500 Vietnamese and Russian enterprises have registered to attend the Expo Vietnam – Russia 2019, which will take place at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Hanoi from November 14-16.