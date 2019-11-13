Viettel Peru gains more than 24.5 million USD in 9 months
Bitel, a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecomes Group in Peru, reported that its total revenue reached 274.2 million USD and profit before tax of 24.5 million USD in the first nine months of this year.
Viettel Peru's profit before tax exceeded the plan and increased by 2.5 times over the same period last year, while revenue growth reached double digits (Photo: ictnew.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Bitel, a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group in Peru, reported that its total revenue reached 274.2 million USD and profit before tax of 24.5 million USD in the first nine months of this year.
Viettel Peru's profit before tax exceeded the plan and increased by 2.5 times over the same period last year, while revenue growth reached double digits.
Currently, Bitel is operated by the Viettel Foreign Investment Joint Stock Corporation (Viettel Global), but Bitel's business results have not been incorporated into Viettel Global's report due to the law provisions in Peru.
Therefore, if calculating the total profit from foreign investment activities in the first nine months of this year made by Viettel Global, the figure will be more than 91 million USD, of which, nine-month profit before tax is 66.5 million USD and Viettel Peru is 24.5 million USD.
According to the statistics of Osiptel, Peru’s Supervisory Agency for Private Investment in Telecommunications, in the context of other carriers growing slowly or declining market share this year, Bitel's market share increased by 1 percent and became the operator with the best market share growth in Peru.
Currently Bitel has a 16.3 percent market share. Its general director Phan Hoang Viet said that Bitel was expected to gain 18 percent market share next year.
Bitel also celebrated its fifth year of service and announced the rollout of 5G on October 15. Bitel's 5G network speed on the test achieved a download of 1,506 Mbps and an upload of 78.7 Mbps./.