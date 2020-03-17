Viettel reports 12.8 percent revenue growth in February
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Viettel Group has reported that its revenue in February surged by 12.8 percent year-on-year, breaking its target for the month by 2 percent despite the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The firm’s business units involved in digital transformation products have grown significantly.
Revenue at the Viettel Business Solutions Corporation (VBSC) and the Viettel Digital Services Corporation surged by 111 percent and 107 percent, respectively.
The domestic telecommunications service sector recorded a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent, whilst the international telecommunications service sector saw a surge of 21.5 percent.
To maintain this momentum will not be an easy task for Viettel given the complicated developments of the disease. Some units have adjusted their business plans.
Viettel Post plans to add capital to solve the impacts caused by COVID-19 on its delivery services. Meanwhile, VBSC will promote other activities to compensate for the roaming service’s decreased revenue.
Viettel has boosted retail sales to make up for the loss of its import-export revenue.
The group is also supporting the Government, ministries and customers in the fight against the epidemic by offering free online teaching and learning services on ViettelStudy system; and building an application that allows the Government and the Ministry of Health to manage medical declarations at international airports, border gates and seaports.
Viettel Post is ensuring deliveries of goods to quarantine areas throughout the country. Meanwhile, the Threat Intelligence system of the Viettel Cyber Security has detected and alerted customers to two big attacks related to the COVID-19 epidemic./.