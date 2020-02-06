Viettel soars in global valuable brand ranking
The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has jumped 126 spots to the 355th position in the Brand Finance Global 500 Ranking in 2020.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has jumped 126 spots to the 355th position in the Brand Finance Global 500 Ranking in 2020.
Currently valued at 5.8 billion USD, up 34 percent compared to 2019, Viettel is placed 102nd in Asia and 7th in Southeast Asia, according to Brand Finance, a London-based branded business valuation consultancy.
The company saw its 2019 consolidated revenues increase by 7.4 percent over 2018, and it currently occupies 53 percent of Vietnam’s mobile network market.
The Brand Finance Global 500 list covers 10 sectors in 29 markets, using a sample size of 50,000 adults over 18 years old. For the latest ranking, surveys were conducted online from September to December 2019./.