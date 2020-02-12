Sci-Tech Da Nang boosts IT application in administrative reform The central city of Da Nang is piloting the use of automated paper delivery kiosks as an effort to boost the application of information technology in administrative reform to better serve enterprises and people.

Sci-Tech Second round of Aus4Innovation Partnership Grants launched The second and final round of the Aus4Innovation Partnership Grants, part of the Aus4Innovation programme that aims to help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation system and prepare for Vietnam’s economic and digital future, kicked off on February 11, with total financial support of 2.32 million AUD available.

Sci-Tech Repairs to submarine cables rescheduled Repair work on some international undersea cables is unable to be completed as scheduled, and it will take more days for Vietnam’s internet connection with the world to be fully recovered.

Sci-Tech 2020 key for tech start-ups in Vietnam Like many other Asian countries, Vietnam is racing its regional counterparts to spur economic innovation with artificial intelligence (AI). Experts say voice recognition technology, AI, blockchain and big data will be major trends in 2020.