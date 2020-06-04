Business Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans Banks have embarked on the conversion of magnetic payment cards into chip cards for greater security, but the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down their efforts, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Business Vinh Phuc province luress nine new foreign-invested projects The northern province of Vinh Phuc attracted nine new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and permitted 17 existing ones to increase capital with a combined sum of over 88 million USD in the first five months of 2020.

Business Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Business Workers are returning to work, for now Some 70,000-80,000 workers across the country have returned to work since the mass disruption caused by the novel coronavirus in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) Le Van Thanh at an online conference held on June 3 to discuss and share experience in job creation and sustainable business in the new normal [after COVID-19].