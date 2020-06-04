Viettel to set up Tier-4 companies abroad
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project on establishing Tier-4 companies of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) in Mozambique, Tanzania, Timor Leste, Burundi, Haiti and Cambodia.
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
Accordingly, the Ministry of Defence was assigned to direct Viettel to set up the companies of this kind in accordance with laws of Vietnam and the above-mentioned countries.
It is also responsible for monitoring the companies’ operation as well as strengthening measures to prevent risks.
The PM asked the ministry to take full responsibility for the entire process of establishing the companies and managing their operation, towards bringing the most benefits to the country./.