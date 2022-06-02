Hanoi (VNA) – Viettel has grabbed the most awards among more than 100 IT firms participating in the 17th Annual 2022 IT World Awards with 41 products honoured in 37 categories.



This is the third consecutive year that all registered Vietttel products and services have won prizes at the competition.



Winning products are in the health, education, finance and cybersecurity areas that are prioritised by the Government. They have proven effective in practice and are used regularly. Typical among them are the COVID-19 vaccination support system, education ecosystem and remote working solution on cloud platform.



Notably, Mytel, a member company of Viettel Group in Myanmar, has received “Hot Company of the Year” award in the telecommunications category for its efforts to help Myanmar people overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.



IT World Awards is an annual award organised by Silicon Valley-based Network Product Guide to honour achievements and recognitions in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide.



More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.



Besides Viettel, other big winners of the competition include Intel, AttackIQ, BairesDev, Tek Leaders Inc, ThreatModeler Software, Inc and WatchGuard Technologies./.