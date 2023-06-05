Viettel won 37/261 awards at the 2023 IT World Awards .(Photo: VNA)

– The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has announced that it has become the enterprise with the most awards at the 2023 IT World Awards.Viettel won 37/261 awards with 23 Gold prizes, four Silver prizes and 10 Bronze prizes.The percentage of the Gold prizes achieved increased by 10% compared to the previous year and increased 23 times compared to the first time it participated in 2016 thanks to its "Made by Viettel" innovative solutions which were highly-appreciated from the council of more than 600 information technology experts in the world.In particular, many Viettel products and services won the "hat-trick" of the Gold award in categories this year such as Viettel Post's NOC technical indicator monitoring system in three categories of information technology solutions, the most innovative information technology service and vehicle management system.The IT World Awards is an annual award organised by the Network Product Guide of the US since 2006, to honour typical achievements and contributions of the information technology industry around the world. This is also the only and most prestigious award in the field of information technology./.