Business RoK firms leasing more office space in Hanoi than in HCM City Enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been paying due attention to leasing office space in Hanoi, according to a recent survey by real estate consultants Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnam ready to monitor lychee exports to Japan Japan has authorised Vietnamese quarantine officers to replace their Japanese counterparts and directly supervise batches of lychee exports, which must be sterilised prior to being exported to the country, Hoang Trung, Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has said.

Business Thanh Ha lychees now available on Lazada Thanh Ha lychees from the northern province of Hai Duong are now officially on sale on one of Vietnam’s leading online marketplaces, Lazada, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade).

Business MoIT helping farmers distribute produce amid pandemic Departments of Industry and Trade around the country have been directed to join hands with their local agriculture sector to promote the distribution of products both in domestic and foreign markets amid the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.