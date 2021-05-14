Viettel’s patent number increases by 142 percent a year
The number of patents granted to Viettel has increased by 142 percent a year which is nearly eight times higher than the country’s average increase of 18 percent.
Products and technologies registered by Viettel for intellectual property protection have high applicability and value, and can compete in the global market. (Photo: courtesy of Viettel)
According to Viettel, in the past four years, the group has had 37 patents granted in Vietnam. At the same time, Viettel also has four patents protected exclusively in the US - the most demanding market in the world.
Viettel also has 339 patent applications waiting for approval from the intellectual property protection agencies.
Products and technologies registered by Viettel for intellectual property protection have high applicability and value, and can compete in the global market.
Viettel has promoted intellectual property as part of its strategy to become the core in building Viet Nam's high-tech complex. Viettel has built a team of about 2,600 employees who are engineers and workers with high qualifications and skills in this field. To encourage employees to register inventions, Viettel has a reward policy of 20-100 million VND for each recognised patent.
Major General Hoang Son, Deputy General Director of Viettel Group, said: “The strategy of mastering the high-tech industry in parallel with the world level demonstrates Viettel's responsibility and aspiration in contributing to the construction of a powerful, strong and peaceful Vietnam. Viettel will continue to invest heavily to protect intellectual property by registering national and international patents to apply research activities at the group and bring more value in the future."
Viettel aims to have between 50 and 100 new intellectual property patents registered domestically and internationally each year in the future./.