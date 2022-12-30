Viettel’s subsidiary in Cambodia named as best internet service provider
Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecoms group Viettel, has been accredited as the best internet service provider in Cambodia in 2022 by the UK-based magazine Global Business Outlook (GBO).
According to Cambodian media, this is the first time Metfone has been honored by GBO based on the company’s high quality fiber-to- the-home (FTTH) Internet service, customer care and good preferential policy for customer benefits.
The award also recognises Metfone’s efforts and achievements in keeping up with market trends and providing comprehensive FTTH Internet services, as well as its ability to innovate.
The accreditation was independently evaluated by leading GBO experts and researchers. Evaluation criteria included infrastructure, network system, quality, sales policy and customer care.
Inaugurated in 2009, Metfone is currently the largest telecommunications and digital technology company in Cambodia./.