Business 2023 state budget revenue estimate up 0.4%: report State budget revenue in 2023 is projected at 1.62 quadrillion VND (68.5 billion USD), up 0.4% from 2022, according to a report on state budget, which was exclusively made for the public.

Business Work starts on specialties trade centre in An Giang province The construction of a trade centre showcasing specialties of Vietnam began in Mekong Delta province of An Giang on December 30.

Business Forestry exports approximate 17 billion USD in 2022 This year’s forestry exports are estimated at over 16.9 billion USD, up 6.1% from 2021, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry.

Business Da Nang ranks third in economic growth in 2022 The central city of Da Nang ranked third in terms of economic growth and 17th in economic scale nationwide in 2022, the municipal Department of Statistics reported at a press conference on December 30.