Illustrative photo (Source: Viettel Hanoi (VNA) – The United States Patent and Trademark Office ( – The United States Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO ) has recently recognised the exclusive patents in the US for two applications of the Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (VHT) – a member of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.

One of the two inventions is the “dual-polarized wide-bandwidth antenna”, which relates to a low profile antenna, operating over a wide range of frequencies. The second is the “high magnification MWIR continuous zoom system”, which allows its users to be able to receive high quality thermal images in all FOV (field of view) configurations.



By the end of 2021, USPTO had granted the VHT eight exclusive patents, making it the Vietnamese high-tech enterprise with the most patents protected in the US, covering the military, civil and telecommunications fields.



Nguyen Vu Ha, VHT General Director, said that the US-protected patents are evidence to ensure the success of the firm when entering the international market. According to him, they are novel, practical, and highly applicable solutions in the world, solving existing technical limitations in the field of registration./.

VNA