Hanoi (VNA) - An international exhibition on water supply and sewerage (Vietwater 2019) is slated to be held at the International Exhibition Centre in Hanoi from June 24-26.



The exhibition was announced at a recent press conference in Hanoi by the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA).



The event will have the participation of more than 200 exhibitors from 30 nations and territories such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and China. It will introduce new waste treatment technology with the hope of bringing more high-tech equipment from other countries to customers.



Nguyen Hong Tien, Vice President of VWSA, described water management as an urgent issue in urban areas.



He said rapid economic growth required coherent development of the scale and quality of the wastewater treatment system.-VNA