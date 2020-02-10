World Australia to open first foreign university in Indonesia Australia will open the first foreign university in Indonesia and consider downgrading travel warning for the country, as the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA- CEPA) has taken effect.

World Malaysia: Another nCoV patient cured with anti-HIV drugs The fourth patient infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia recovered after receiving HIV anti-retroviral medication Kaletra for his treatment, according to the country’s Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye.

World Japanese construction group to rebuild bridges in Myanmar Japanese heavy equipment and infrastructure company IHI Corp. will rebuild two bridges in Myanmar to upgrade the country's transportation infrastructure along the East-West Economic Corridor stretching to Vietnam via Thailand and Laos.