Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has been named among the top 22 ceramic tile producers globally by the Ceramic World Review in terms of output as of December 31, 2021.

Viglacera is also Vietnam’s biggest construction materials manufacturer with an annual capacity of 43 million sq.m and exports to 70 countries. This year, the company debuted six new collections, built seven more plants and 16 showrooms.

Apart from improving the quality of eco-friendly construction materials, Viglacera also targets key markets such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, America and Europe.

It now has 11 industrial parks and one economic zone covering 4,210ha and attracting over 300 firms at home and abroad.

By 2025, the company will increase the total number of Viglacera-branded IPs to 20, with over 10 new IPs sprawling 2,000-3,000ha.

In the south, it will also focus on social housing projects to speed up site clearance and develop IP projects, thus ensuring stable and sustainable growth./.