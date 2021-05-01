Business Women purchasing more electronics online The percentage of women who buy electronic products online is nearly equal to that of men, according to an iPrice survey.

Business Prime Minister requires Finance Ministry to reform mindset on policy building Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told the Finance Ministry to reform the mindset on policy building in the direction of mobilizing resources from all sources and using all resources in an effective and economical manner.

Business Development of supporting industry for automobiles awaits breakthrough policies Automobile sales in Vietnam are forecast to reach 1 million units a year by 2025, opening up substantial opportunities for businesses to develop a supporting industry for the sector.