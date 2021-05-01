Viglacera wins international quality award
Viglacera stall at an exhibition (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has won the World Class Award of the 2019-2020 Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) awarded by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation.
This is the only Vietnamese firm to receive the “World Class” title in the large-scale production category of the 2019-2020 GPEA, the only formal international recognition of performance or business excellence.
This award is a recognition of the corporation's reputation and leading position in the field of construction material production and real estate investment and business.
The GPEA programme is administered by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation (APQO), which is a non-profit organisation bringing together all of the leading quality societies in the Asia Pacific region.
To be eligible for the prestigious award, businesses must earn a national quality award for two years preceding the year of application and be recommended by the national awards body./.