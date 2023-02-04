Culture - Sports Annual anniversary honours Hoi An’s Kim Bong carpentry The 500th death anniversary of the founder of Kim Bong carpentry was held at Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on February 2, attracting a large number of locals and tourists.

