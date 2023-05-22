Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – VinaCapital, Vietnam’s most diversified asset manager, and A.P. Moller Capital, a global fund manager focused on high growth markets, have set up a joint platform to grow and scale investments in transportation and logistics infrastructure in Vietnam.



With a population of close to 100 million, a consistent GDP growth rate of over 5%, and a strong and stable regulatory and investment climate, Vietnam offers clear high growth opportunities in transportation and logistics.



The partnership, which will be majority-owned by a fund managed by A.P. Moller Capital, brings together this sector expertise with the regional knowledge and expertise of VinaCapital, both leaders in their respective spheres, to build and scale a portfolio of assets that target top quartile returns in a private capital structure. Investment and other major decisions will be made jointly.



Dhruv Narain, Partner at A.P. Moller Capital, said: “We are delighted to be building an asset portfolio that does well for our investors whilst doing good for communities in high growth markets - doing this in Vietnam with a committed and reputable partner like VinaCapital is a privilege."



Andy Ho, Chief Investment Officer at VinaCapital, said logistics is a critical part of Vietnam’s economic growth story, and VinaCapital has a successful track record in the sector over the two decades, including investments in Gemadept and Transimex, as well as warehouses and industrial parks. Partnership with A.P. Moller Capital brings together two of the most experienced players in their respective fields and creates an investment platform that has the potential to transform the logistics industry in Vietnam.



“We are excited to work with the team at A.P. Moller Capital to identify and invest in promising Vietnamese logistics companies and contribute to the sector’s growth and development”, he said./.