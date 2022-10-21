Business Hai Phong seeks to lure more investment inflows A workshop to call for investment and introduce potential and strengths of the northern port city of Hai Phong was held by DEEP C Industrial Zones and the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on October 20-21.

Business Fishery sector takes various measures to get EC yellow card removed Vietnam’s fishery sector is preparing for the visit by an EC delegation at the end of this month, during which they will inspect the fight against illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing in the Southeast Asian nation.

Business Lam Dong seeks stronger partnership with Belgian businesses, localities A delegation from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Duc Quan has paid a visit to Belgium to seek stronger partnership with businesses and localities in the European country.

Business Logistics industry held back by poor infrastructure, technology Despite its great potential for growth, poor transport infrastructure and high costs are holding back the logistics industry, insiders said at the Vietnam Logistics Transformation forum held in HCM City on October 19.