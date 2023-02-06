Business HCM City’s retail market enjoys growth in January Ho Chi Minh City recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.7% in total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in January, according to its Department of Industry and Trade.

Business RoK’s Jeju Air to expand flights to Vietnam Jeju Air Co., the biggest low-cost carrier of the Republic of Korea, said on February 6 that it will resume many routes to Vietnam in April after three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Brokerage revenue falls at most securities companies amid market contraction Brokerage revenue fell at most securities companies amid the general market contraction as the total trading size of the whole market shrank.

Business Hai Duong targets 400 million USD in FDI in 2023 The northern province of Hai Duong has set a target to attract 400 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023, according to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Duy Hung.