The ship that carries coal from Cam Pha port, Quang Ninh province to South Africa.(Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) on May 7 delivered 23,000 tonnes of coal to South Africa.

This is the first time that the group has exported the product to the South African market this year.

Vinacomin is planning to export more than 60,000 tonnes of coal from now to the end of May. The export is expected to help the group increase sales and ensure stable exploitation and delivery of coal from mines in the Cam Pha area, the northern province of Quang Ninh./.