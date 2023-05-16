At a coal mine in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and Kushiro Coal Mine Co. Ltd, an affiliate of Japan’s Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) signed an agreement on the training of safe technology and coal mining for the 2023 fiscal year in Hanoi on May 16.



Since 2002, Vinacomin, Jogmec, and Kushiro, formerly known as NEDO, have been engaging in a joint project on training and technology transfer in coal mining. Every year, JOGMEC and Kushiro directly send experts and equipment to Vietnam to provide training and transfer technology for staff of Vinacomin's coal mines. So far, approximately 90,000 experts and staff have been trained in the country through this project.



Speaking at the event, Vinacomin Deputy General Director Le Quang Dung said as of the late 2022, a total of 1,983 interns from Vinacomin had been sent to Kushiro city, Japan for study and training. The project has played a crucial role in enhancing production capacity and safety management at Vinacomin's coal mines.



In March, Vinacomin and Jogmec signed an agreement on the training of safe technology and coal mining in Tokyo, Japan, for the 2023-2025 period.



To realise the agreement, an action plan has already been signed between Kushiro and Ha Long and Ha Lam coal companies for the 2023 fiscal year./.