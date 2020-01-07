Vinacomin sets to sell 49 million tonnes of coal in 2020
The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) has set to sell 49 million tonnes of coal in 2020, a year-on-year surge of 10 percent, according to Vinacomin Deputy Director General Nguyen Hoang Trung.
The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) has set to sell 49 million tonnes of coal in 2020.
He said that the corporation expects to gain 138 trillion VND (5.95 billion USD) in total revenue, compared to the 131.5 trillion VND recorded in 2019.
This year, it plans to produce 40.5 million tonnes of coal, the same of volume of the last year, and import around 10.2 million tonnes.
In a bid to realise the target, the corporation will improve logistic services to facilitate import-export activities, upgrade its warehouse facilities system, and streamline labourers to reduce costs.
Last year, it strengthened mechanisation to reduce labour-intensive work and increase productivity to meet rising domestic demand for coal. Besides renewing its business management model, it invested heavily in science-technology to improve efficiency.
As a result, coal production last year was 40.5 million tonnes, while coal sales reached at 44 million tonnes. The corporation raked in 4 trillion VND in profit, around 1 trillion VND higher than the target./.