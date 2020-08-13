Business MoIT considers single pricing model for power tariff The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering new models to calculate electricity prices, including one that would eliminate its current step pricing, which industry experts have called outdated and deeply unpopular among consumers.

Business Wood exports recovering even in face of COVID-19 After a sharp fall due to adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, wood export revenue has seen signs of recovery since June thanks to exporters’ efforts to adapt to the situation.

Business Transport firms cheer road maintenance fee reductions Transportation firms have welcomed the Ministry of Finance’s recent move to reduce road maintenance fees by up to 30 percent to aid businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Further State support needed for firms to battle COVID-19: expert Support from the State is urgently needed to help firms maintain operation and surmount challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to most manufacturing and services businesses, according to head of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory group Nguyen Duc Kien.