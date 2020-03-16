Society UK police charge another over Essex lorry deaths British police on March 16 charged another man as part of their investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found dead inside a refrigeration trailer in Essex, northeast of London, last October.

Society Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Society Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.