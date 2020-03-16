Vinamilk donates 430,000 USD to COVID-19 fight
Vinamilk's staff wear masks amidst COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: Vinamilk)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s largest dairy producer Vinamilk has donated 10 billion VND (nearly 430,000 USD) to authorities in the purchase of medical equipment needed for quick coronavirus testing.
Thousands of samples have been tested in Vietnam for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. However, tens of thousands of people, including foreigners, have remained in quarantine at residential areas and concentrated centres.
The quick and accurate testing can help limit risks of spreading the disease among the community, while providing timely and effective treatment for COVID-19 patients.
With the donation, Vinamilk hopes to attract more donors to the fight against the epidemic, said Mai Kieu Lien, Vinamilk General Director.
Vietnam has confirmed 60 COVID-19 cases so far, 16 of them have been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery./.