Vinamilk enjoys revenue growth in Q2
The Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) recorded over 15.49 trillion VND (670.16 million USD) in consolidated net revenue between April and June, up 9.5 percent from the first quarter and 6.1 percent from a year earlier.
Despite heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies, the export of dairy products to China, the Republic of Korea and some other markets contributed 1.37 trillion VND to the net revenue in Q2.
In June, Vinamilk became the first milk company of Vietnam to be licensed to ship dairy products to member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)./.