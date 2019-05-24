Delegates in the construction site (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) debuted the Lao – Jagro Development Xiengkhouang Co.,Ltd (Lao – Jagro) and started construction of the first stage of an organic milch cow farming resort complex in the Lao province of Xiengkhouang on May 24.



Speaking at the event, Vinamilk General Director Mai Kieu Lien said the first stage of the work will cover 5,000ha with 24,000 milch cows. Once operational, it will generate thousands of jobs to local residents.



She said with favourable natural conditions, Xiengkhouang will become a milch cow capital of Laos and the region, thus leveraging high-tech agriculture.



Lien affirmed that the resort will open up prospects for agriculture, dairy sector and the economy of both Laos and Vietnam in the near future.



Secretary and Chairman of Xiengkhouang province Bontone Chanthaphone said the work will fuel economic growth as well as improve farmers’ expertise and income.



Built at a total cost of 500 million USD, the complex sprawls over 20,000ha with 100,000 milch cows. The first stage costs 120 million USD, will use advanced technology and meet European, American and Japanese organic standards.-VNA