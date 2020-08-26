Business Minister calls on northern localities to use ODA selectively Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung urged localities on August 26 to not use Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans next year for projects where funding can be mobilised from the private sector or domestic sources.

Business German businesses eyeing Vietnam Authorities in the German city of Hamburg and German businesses in general have expressed their interest in the potential the Vietnamese market holds and their belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help open up more opportunities for German companies in the country.

Business Finance Ministry launches open budget portal The Ministry of Finance (MoF) launched an open budget portal at https://ckns.mof.gov.vn/ on August 26.

Business Import-export expected to drive credit growth Credit growth for the remainder of the year will be driven by imports and exports, according to a recent survey by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).