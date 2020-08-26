Vinamilk issues additional shares to increase capital
The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) has announced it will issue additional shares worth over 3.48 trillion VND (150 million USD).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The 348 million new shares will cost 10,000 VND each.
The list of shareholders will be finalised on September 30.
As of August 25, more than 1.74 million Vinamilk shares were sold on the market.
Total capital was estimated at over 44.6 trillion VND in 2019.
It posted consolidated net revenue of some 15.4 trillion VND in the second quarter of this year, up 9.5 percent against the previous quarter and 6.1 percent against the same period of 2019./.