Vinamilk headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City (Source: Vinamilk)

Vietnam’s biggest dairy producer Vinamilk has topped the Forbes Vietnam’s list of 50 largest listed companies for another year.It is the seventh consecutive year Vinamilk has dominated the rankings which honour firms listed on the HCM and Hanoi stock exchanges.This year’s 50 top listed firms together accounted for 63 percent of the market capitalisaton and recorded a combined post-tax profit of approximately 127.53 trillion VND (5.45 billion USD), a year-on-year increase of 19.2 percent.Earlier this month, Vinamilk also won the top position in Forbes Vietnam’s top 50 brands in 2019, with its brand value exceeding 2.2 billion USD.Last month, the state-owned dairy producer was the only Vietnamese company included in the top 50 of the fourth annual Asia 300 Power Performers Ranking compiled by the Nikkei Asian Review.It was the only Asian representative invited to join the 2019 Global Diary Congress in Lisbon, Spain, to share experience in developing organic dairy products.As of June 30, Vinamilk’s market capitalisation exceeded 214.2 trillion VND with compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2006 to 2018 reaching 57 percent. The firm’s annual revenue growth from 2013 – 2018 averaged 10.8 percent while the average profit growth was 9.3 percent.In the first half of this year, the group earned nearly 27.8 trillion VND in net revenue, up 7.61 percent from the same period last year.-VNA