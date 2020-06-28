Business Hanoi should become one of East Asian centres by 2045: PM By 2045, when Vietnam becomes a developed country, Hanoi must have developed into one of the political, economic and cultural centres in East Asia, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Exhibition spotlights advanced advertising technologies The Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition (VIETAD 2020) is underway at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center, introducing latest technologies of the industry.

Business About 1,000 companies to attend Hanoi investment conference More than 1,000 domestic and foreign investors and businesses are to attend the “Hanoi 2020 - Investment and Development Cooperation” conference, the city’s People’s Committee announced on June 26.